Sat – Live from Galway Atlantaquaria: On Saturday we broadcast live from Galway Atlantaquaria on the Salthill Prom. Join Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor from 12 to 4pm and come on a journey of our oceans and rivers, learn about the diversity of life in our waters from our native saltwater and freshwater fish and be in with the chance to win some great prizes. All this and more on Saturday at Galway Atlantaquaria

During the afternoon Marc Roberts will have some lovely prizes for listeners and visitors to Galway Atlantaquaria including individual family passes, a family year membership, some items from the Lighthouse Gift shop and Coffee Shop vouchers

Galway Atlantaquaria is set to host two key note Galway Science and Technology Festival Events.

Galway Atlantaquaria on the Salthill prom, is a voyage of discovery for all age groups. An excellent day out with fun learning and engagement on the diversity of life in our waters, from native saltwater and freshwater fish to exotic species from warmer climates, open throughout the year. A long established partner and venue on the Galway Science and Technology Festival programme, the Galway Atlantaquaria will, host two key note events for children over 12 years of age and for Adult Educators on Thursday 17th of November as part of this years festival.

Adult Educators are invited at 5.30pm for 1 hour to be part of the second Galway STEAM Learning Community event of the Galway Science and Technology Festival at the Galway Atlantaquaria. A collaborative network, The Galway STEAM Learning Community promote creativity, curiosity and lifelong learning for all. This particular event will see the launch of a brand new website for the community which will be the ideal digital and online platform for sharing of information and connecting likeminded people within the Galway STEAM Community. The event will feature a series of Lightening talks on the theme of “Science, Art and Society: Learnings for Partnerships”, which feature Loretta Needham, Croí na Gaillimhe, artist Joanna Mc Glynn, Liz Coleman of University of Galway and Professor Jim Livesey, Vice President for Research and Innovation also from University of Galway. Sharing experiences of diverse partnerships in terms of aims, delivery, successes, room for improvement and what the future holds in this sector will be at the heart of this one hour event.

This particular event is aimed at those involved with public engagement, communication and education of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the arts across Galway City and County. It’s also ideal for those involved in formal and nonformal education and science, communications along with those in community and voluntary organisations arts, culture, research academia, business, industry and local government.

The second Galway Science and Technology Festival event takes place at Galway Atlantaquaria at 7pm on Thursday 17th of November and will run for up to 90 minutes or 2 hours. It’s aimed at children over 12 years of age and invites attendees who want to become an Atlantic Ocean Citizen Scientist to join and learn more about the iFADO Miniboat Fleet.

This event is part of the INTERREG Atlantic Area iFADO project. A citizen science action was designed to release a fleet of miniboats from each country of the European Atlantic façade. The action was performed with the educational passages miniboat program. Dedicated to ocean and environmental literacy, students work together to prepare, deploy and track their very own miniboat while learning about ocean currents, water, technology and more.

Each 5 foot long uncrewed miniboat has a satellite transmitter allowing everyone to trace it as it sails across the ocean. Students connect with their local school and community where it lands and learn about cultures around the world. The Miniboat program empowers students to become citizen scientists and global ocean stewards. The IFADO miniboat mission will be presented to the event along with the overarching objective of IFADO and other innovative ocean observing and modelling initiatives including sea Gliders.

The event will host a high profile panel of Irish and International speakers including the Marine Institutes, Tomasz Dabrowski along with his colleague Kieran Reilly, an Economic Analyst . Also present will be Francisco Campuzano from the Atlantic CoLAB in Portugal along with Cassie Stymiest who’s involved an Educational Passages progamme in the US. Head of the Ocean Vehicles Unit at Oceanic Platform of the Canary islands will also speak, a Mr Carlos Barrera. The Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere will also be in attendance as will Paulo Oliveria, a Physical Oceanographer at the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere along with Sue Hartmann, an Oceanographer at National Oceanography Centre in the UK.

The Galway Atlantaquaria is delighted to once again form part of the Galway Science and Technology Festival. The Galway Atlantaquaria is open year round with seasonal opening times available on its website, www.nationalaquaria.ie and admissions are €9 per child and €14 per adult with family packages of from €28 for 1 Adult and 2 children. Also check out www.galwayscience.ie for details of their full 2022 festival programme.