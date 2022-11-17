Sat -Live from Duanes Coffee Morning: On Saturday we will broadcast live from Duanes Hardware & Foodstore, Kiltulla, Athenry for their annual coffee morning in aid of Galway Parkinson’s Association.

Join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel from 9 to 12 for a morning of fun with teas, coffees & cakes, facepainting, raffle & spot prizes. You’ll also ahve a chance to meet some of the winning Galway Intermediate Camogie Team and see their Cup. Come along this Saturday from 11 to 1 and help make this another successful day at Duanes of Kiltulla with all proceeds going to Galway Parkinsons Association.

The Parkinson’s Association of Ireland is a charity, based in Dublin with branches throughout the country. Their aim is to assist people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers, health professionals and other interested people by offering support, a listening ear and information on any aspect of living with Parkinson’s. They currently receive no funding from the Irish state.

Get in touch:

Do you have a relative or friend with Parkinson’s Disease, who would like to chat to other people with the condition or who would like to obtain more information?

Or perhaps you would like to volunteer and get involved with some of our activities?

Contact

Chairperson Marie Cahill [email protected]

Treasurer [email protected]

Secretary [email protected]

About Duanes

Duanes Hardware, located in the heart of Kiltullagh, is a family owned and run business established since 1940’s. It aims to provide a wide range of building and farming supplies to customers spread over the west of Ireland. Duanes is a one stop shop for all your home, construction, farm and grocery needs all under the one roof.

Duanes offer a variety of products from well known brands such as Paul & Vincent, Liffey Mills, Stewarts, Lakeland, Target, Goulding, Rockwell, Kingspan and more.

As a company Duanes is constantly looking to update stocks in all areas and would be delighted to hear from you if you are struggling to source an item do not currently stock.

Duanes provide a Delivery Service which aims to deliver great value, high quality goods to your doorstep with mininum fuss.

Here at Duanes the aim is to provide the very highest levels of service and reliabilty. Duanes staff strive for the best possible service and communication with all their customers at all times should there be any changes, delays or problems.

At Duanes you will find friendly, knowledgable staff ready to attend to all your building, DIY and farming needs.