Sat – Live from Connolly Motors

Join Marc Roberts this Saturday when we broadcast from Connolly’s Volvo now open in the Car Centre Briarhill, Business Park, Galway.

This weekend Connolly’s Volvo are having a test drive event where you can check out their award winning range of Volvo plug in hybrid and full electric cars.

Place an order during the Volvo test drive event and you will receive a complimentary Volvo service agreement which covers your first 3 services.

For more details tune into Marc Roberts 12- 4pm this Saturday at Connolly’s Volvo in the Car Centre, Briarhill Business Park, Galway.

Connolly Motor Group is a family-run company that is grounded in tradition and our family’s passion for cars while operating a very modern business from their state-of-the-art showrooms in Ballina, Sligo, Letterkenny, and Galway.

The Car Centre is part of Connolly Motor Group and has operated in Ballina since June 2015 and is now available in Sligo and Galway.

