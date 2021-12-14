Sat – Live 9 -1:30 from Monaghan & Sons, Tuam Road

On Saturday morning Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel rolls into Monaghan & Sons, followed by Marc Roberts on The Feel Good Factor. Join us Saturday when Monaghans & Sons, the home of SEAT, Tuam Road, Galway showcase the stunning new SEAT Ibiza and Arona. Join us from 9am to 1:30pm, we’ll have some festive tunes, great craic and some lovely giveaways.

At Monaghan & Sons they are welcoming you to view their range of SEAT cars including the new Ibiza and Arona. Their stock is available for January delivery with PCP finance of only 1.9% available on both models!

Service plans can be added to your finance for only €9.99 per month helping keep your motoring costs within budget!















The award winning SEAT Arona comes complete with a redesigned front grille, front spoiler & Full LED Headlights as standard!

The floating 9.2’’ touchscreen radio in both the Ibiza & Arona has been raised to your line of sight which offers greater visibility & safer driving.

The redesigned SEAT Ibiza makes a lively entrance with sharper lines, new 18’’ Alloys & LED Headlights to light up the road ahead!

At Monaghan & Sons they offer fantastic trade in values being given on all makes & models

Monaghans has been the home of SEAT in Galway since 2016 & the brand has continued to go from strength to strength ever since!