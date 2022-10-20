Sat -12-4pm Loughrea Service Station: On Saturday we drop out to the celebratiosn at Loughrea Service Station on the Athenry Rd, in Loughrea for their OFFICIAL OPENING by Supermac’s and The Plaza Group.

Marc Roberts will broadcast The Feel Good Factor live from the thick of the action. Tune in from 12 noon for Marc’s perfect blend of great music and of course a few giveaways!

Saturday will be a great family fun day filled with LOTS of special guests! Between 2pm-5pm you could meet Mr Tayto, Bundee Aki, Ryan Andrews from Fair City and Galway football, hurling and LFGA stars!

The Loughrea Service Station is based on the Athenry Rd, Pollroebuck, Loughrea, Co. Galway, H62 FY86.

The new motorway service station is the latest addition to The Plaza Group.

The new facility includes a Drive-Thru along with the food court offerings of Supermac’s, Papa John’s Pizza, Mac’s Place Deli, as well as a large, spacious seating area.

There is also a Spar shop and Top Oil fuel pumps.

Sat -12-4pm Loughrea Service Station

The Feel Good Factor on Galway Bay FM

The Feel Good Factor is exactly what it says on the tin – feel good music from the last three decades, and presented in an upbeat, always bubbly manner from our Marc Roberts!

As well as exclusive interviews and great competitions, showbiz guru Eddie Rowley, from the Sunday World, joins Marc each week to bring you all the latest happenings from the music and celebrity scene.

Marc’s Feel Good Menu is a real hit, where he gives his listeners an opportunity to select a musical starter, main course and dessert. It’s your Saturday and Sunday fix not to be missed.