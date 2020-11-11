Peter Murphy Electrical open for the essentials

Join Ronan Lardner 12-3pm and Alan Murphy 3-5pm on Friday for a look into how Peter Murphy Electrical is helping customers with their essential needs during our current level 5 restrictions.

Some information from Peter Murphy Electrical:

In line with the government announcement on Monday we will continue to stay open as an essential retailer.

Peter Murphy Lighting and Electrical are operating as an essential business. If you need us during Covid 19 this is how we are operating…

INSTORE:

Emergency purchases only with a 15 minutes limit per customer. So please research online or by phone before visiting. Our lighting showroom will be closed but essential goods such as bulbs, batteries etc. will be available to purchase over the counter.



For all other lighting shop online on www.petermurphylighting.ie

ONLINE: Shop online 24/7 on www.petermurphyelectrical.ie or www.petermurphylighting.ie

If you can’t find what you are looking for on our site, please phone or email [email protected] with your query and we can check if we have it in stock.

DELIVERY:

Free kerb side delivery to Galway City and County on all appliances, TVs and lighting orders over €150. All small appliances can be ordered for nationwide delivery from €5.99.

CLICK & COLLECT:

Our Click & Collect service for all online & phone orders will continue.

Large appliances ordered online before 11am are usually available for pickup from 2pm onwards.

Small appliances and TVs are usually available for collection within an hour.

CONTACT US:

The quickest way to contact us is to email.

Sales queries: [email protected]

For Service queries: [email protected]

Phone: 091-525224, 091-584445 and 091-524194 .

(Customers please note – our phone lines are busy so please be patient.)