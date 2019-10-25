October Bank Holiday Weekend – Live from Galway Races October Racing Festival

Let’s go – it’s Autumn racing!

The Galway Races October Racing Festival runs through Saturday Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. Join Gerry Murphy and Marc Roberts over the weekend as they broadcast live from the iconic Ballybrit track and stay tuned for live race coverage, top tips, chat, great giveaways and the very best of classic hits.

October Race Meeting 2019:

Saturday October 26th – National Hunt Race Day

Sunday October 27th – The National Breast Cancer Research Institute Fundraising Day

Monday October 28th – The Student Race Day

The annual October Race meeting has always proven to be a favourite with visitors. The 2019 meeting falls on the Bank Holiday weekend so why not go racing and make a weekend of it in Galway.

Come racing at Galway and join in on the fun of this popular Bank Holiday weekend race meeting. The ideal way to spend your Bank Holiday weekend! Each day racegoers can enjoy 7 action packed races. Racegoers can also enjoy the usual great facilities in the enclosure such as delicious food, bar facilities, on-course bookmakers, the big screen, live music and of course great horse racing.

Breast Cancer Research & The Galway Races

Sunday 27th October 2019

For 2019, Galway Racecourse will for the second year running host a three-day October Festival (Saturday 26th – Bank Holiday Monday 28th October). We will be offering three days of fantastic horse racing, hospitality, entertainment and an electric atmosphere that continues to draw people from Ireland and abroad to experience the magic that is the Galway Races. As part of the October Festival, on Sunday 27th we will host a dedicated fundraiser for Breast Cancer Research Ireland (BCRI).

The team at Galway Racecourse are proud to be working with Professor Michael Kerins and his dedicated team at BCRI to organise this event. By partnering with BCRI we will be supporting the research team at NUIG to improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. Following the huge sell-out success of last years event that raised €95,000 for the charity, we have lots of exciting plans in store. Book now to secure your table.

Monday sees the return of our show stopping Student Raceday in conjunction with the NUIG Voluntary Services Abroad and NUIG Rugby Club, with 7 action packed races, live music, fashion competitions and much more. Tickets for this event can be purchased from the NUIG Socs Box, which include a return bus from NUIG to the racecourse, entry to the races and entry to nightclub afterparties included in ticket price of €20.

Afterparties

This year the Galway Student Race Day Afterparties will take place in Electric, Four Four and Karma!!

Your ticket will get you free into the club of your choice before 11 (but get down early to avoid disappointment). MIND YOUR TICKET STUB!!

Turnstiles will open approximately two hours before the first race and there is free car parking. Enjoy on-course music, fantastic competitions and don’t forget – children under 16 go free! print