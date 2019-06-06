Monday – Live from National Family Carers Week Event.

Ronan Lardner on the Live Wire drops in to the the Family Carers Ireland “National Carers Week” event taking place in the Lough Rea Hotel and Conference Centre on Monday. Carers play an important role in the lives of many, Ronan find out about what is involved and the kind of supports available to carers. Join Ronan from 12 on Monday.

Anyone who would like to find out more about Family Carers Ireland, National Carers Week, the Carer of the Year Awards or become a member of their support groups in Athenry, Ballinasloe, Dunmore, Galway City, Headford, Ballygar, South Connemara, Loughrea or Tuam are asked to contact Family Carers Ireland, The Glebe, Tuam email [email protected] or phone (093) 70022 for more.

Those interested in finding out more about supports available when caring for a loved one at home are welcome to attend a health fair with finger food will take place at The Ard Ri Tuam on Thursday the 13th June from 11am to 3pm.