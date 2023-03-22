Monday – Live from Merlin College

Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire on Monday from 12-3pm. We broadcast live from Merlin College, celebrating 10 years as one of Galway City’s most progressive schools.

Merlin College – Where nobody is different because everybody is!

Merlin College offers all subjects, there’s four language options, including Polish, along with all other academic and practical subjects such as Accountancy, Art, Music, Home Economics and Engineering.

With over 740 students, Merlin College takes great pride in leading its inclusive cohort of students to become the future of a brighter and more diverse Galway.

About Merlin College

Deputy Principal Sinead Farragher and Principal John Cleary

Coláiste Mhuirlinne/ Merlin College began in August 2013 to serve the children of Doughiska, an area in east Galway City, which in 2002 had 200 residents but now has a population of nearly 9,000. This rapid development stemmed mainly from an influx of foreign nationals who came to Galway looking for work opportunities during the Celtic Tiger era.

As there is such a diverse population in Doughiska, (The most diverse, multi- cultural place in Ireland according to recent studies by NUIG) it is no surprise that this is reflected in the school’s population, whereby, students come from all over the world. At Merlin College’s last European Languages Day in September 2019 they discovered that 41 different languages were spoken or heard by the students when they went home and that 25% of students are in non- English speaking homes.

Facilities at Merlin College:

We all know that a school is more than a building but it is still a reality that the facilities in Merlin College are second to none. As a newly built school the building has all the essential spaces to ensure that it’s pupils will be educated in a purpose built environment. Merlin has a fully equipped Sports Hall which is digitized for serious Basketball endeavors and competitions and ensures that PE is taught to the highest level. The Sports Hall is complemented with a fully equipped gymnasium.

The school also has 3 Science labs to cater for all scientific areas of learning, a science demonstration room, two Home Economics Rooms, lecture rooms, construction studies, engineering and design rooms. Merlin College also has 3 three computer ICT rooms, career guidance and a meditation room space.

The school’s campus also has four basketball courts, provision for three tennis courts, one full sized GAA pitch, two soccer pitches.

Merlin College has a canteen which serves hot food daily at break and lunch.