Monday – Live from Kilbeacanty 7’s. After a hard two-year absence, the Kilbeacanty Sevens Tournament is back!

Preparations are in full flow over the past number of months with this year being extra special as the tournament will coincide with the official opening of our redeveloped grounds. A new group format to the 7s competition will be played out each day which brings added games and much excitement. There will be plenty to keep the whole family entertained – BBQ on both days, kids zone, games, face painting, live music all weekend – It’s a ‘not to be missed’ Tournament and it promises to be a fantastic weekend. We look forward to welcoming you all to Kilbeacanty once again.

We’ll be broadcasting live from Kilbeacanty Hurling pitch for the annual 7 a side tournament this Bank Holiday Monday from 12-6pm. Join Marc Roberts, Darren Kelly & Sean Walsh for a great day of music, hurling and much more.

Main sponsors: Eamon & Terry Shiel, Great National Hotel Group Lady Gregory Hotel, Heineken Ireland, Joe Gillane and Gillanes Feeds.