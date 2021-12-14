Thursday – Live from Galway City Council Park & Ride

On Thursday – Ronan Lardner broadcasts live from 12-3pm at Galway Racecourse followed by Marc Roberts from 3-5pm. It’s time again to breath a sigh of relief – the annual Christmas Park and Ride commenced last Friday 11th December and will run until Tuesday 24th of December. Make your Christmas shopping less stressful, park up and take the bus!

The Service will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the City Centre Coach Station at Fairgreen, from 9.30am to 9.15pm, Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 9.15pm on Sundays.

Fares are €1 per person each way, with children and pensioners travelling for free.

All-day parking is included in the bus fare. Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions every day, and every 30 minutes from 7.00pm to 9.00 pm on Sundays.

For more details click HERE





The Service will operate from Ballybrit Racecourse to the City Centre from 9.30 am to 9.15 pm, daily and from 11.00 am to 9.15 pm. on Sundays. Buses will run every 15 minutes in both directions between the Racecourse and the Coach Station at Fairgreen (every 30 mins between 7.00pm and 9.00 pm on Sundays). Once again the service will be operated by Callinan Coaches on behalf of Galway City Council and the fee is €1 per person each way with children travelling for free, the cost includes all-day parking at Ballybrit.

If you are working, shopping or just want to enjoy what Galway City has to offer at Christmas time, Park and Ride offers a number of advantages to customers over car travel. The high frequency of buses, competitive pricing at €1 per person each way and the faster journey time using the bus lanes, will make the journey stress-free and reliable.

The terminus at Galway Racecourse is perfectly situated for people travelling to the City along the Tuam Road, M17, M18, M6, Dublin Road and Monivea Roads.

Irish Rail are once again supporting the Christmas park & Ride by providing free parking at Athenry, Oranmore, Craughwell, Ardrahan and Gort stations commencing on 1st December.

Commenting on the Park & Ride service, Tommy Callinan, Managing Director of Callinan Coaches, said “Callinan Coaches are proud to be awarded the contract for the provision of the Christmas Park & Ride service on behalf of Galway City Council. As a locally based family-owned company we can bring our extensive expertise to facilitate passenger comfort and satisfaction using our modern vehicles and experienced staff. In tandem with the City Council, we will endeavour to assist customers in having a stress free and enjoyable visit to Galway city centre during this busy Christmas period for a very reasonable cost.”

Mr. Patrick Greene, Director of Services, Galway City Council is delighted that Galway City Council are now in the 14th year of promoting and running this excellent initiative for Christmas shoppers and visitors to the City. Further details on the Park & Ride can be viewed or downloaded at www.galwaycity.ie.

“All users of the service must comply with the public transport public health measures in place for the duration of its operation. Wearing a face covering will be mandatory.”