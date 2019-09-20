Monday Live from Evergreen Healthfoods, Galway Shopping Centre for Revive Active

Join us on Monday afternoon as we broadcast live from Evergreen Healthfood Store in Galway Shopping Centre for Revive Active Junior Revive and Teen Revive

Ronan Lardner is kicking off the afternoon with a energy boost of music from 12 noon on The Live Wire. Marc Roberts takes over on The A List from 3pm.

Ronan and Marc find out why it’s important that your kids are getting all the vitamins, minerals and nutrients they need every day.

Revive Active tell us that of course, with the demands of everyday life coupled with fussy eaters, this isn’t always possible.

Support your child’s health with Junior Revive and Teen Revive, from the Revive Active product range which is Guaranteed Irish approved. These unflavoured super supplements contain pre and probiotics, 18 vitamins and minerals, Wellmune, a beta-glucan, as well as 5 fruit and vegetable powders. This simple powder solution supports your child’s heart, brain, bones and immune system. Junior Revive is suitable for children aged 5-12 years and Teen Revive is suitable for teenagers aged 13-19. Easily added to water, juice or even food, both products are vegetarian and vegan friendly with no added sugar, no artificial colours or preservatives. Junior Revive RRP €18.95 and Teen Revive RRP €19.95 both come in 20 sachet boxes (to be taken Monday-Friday as part of their daily routine). Available at leading pharmacies and health food stores nationwide and at reviveactive.com.

James Ryan Competition

It’s not just for those busy days at school, up and coming sports stars need to mind their health too.

Brand Ambassador James Ryan

Brand ambassador and international rugby player James Ryan says “For any juniors or teens aspiring to do well in sport I’d strongly recommend that you’re on top of your diet, exercise and nutrition.”

The 6 foot 7” professional rugby player is working with Junior Revive and Teen Revive to stress the importance of nutrition to aspiring young players.

To be in with a chance to WIN a professional training session for your child’s club or school with James Ryan check out promotional packs of Junior Revive or Teen Revive.

Entry forms are available in promotional packs of Junior and Teen Revive

You can learn more on reviveactive.com or check it out on Facebook or Instagram.

Junior Revive and Teen Revive is available at all leading pharmacies and health food stores or reviveactive.com.