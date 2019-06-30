Monday – Live from Café en Seine for the Launch of the Galway Races

It’s Launch Day! This Monday is the official launch of the 150th Galway Races Summer Festival and Ronan Lardner from The Live Wire will be in the middle of it in Café en Seine in Dublin from 12 until 3. Tune in and don’t miss out on what the Galway Races have in store this summer. Galway Races – 150 years of making your hair stand on end!

The world renowned seven day Galway Races Summer Festival returns for its 150th year, from Monday 29th July to Sunday 4th August 2019. “Galway” continues to do what it has always done. It stirs the soul, makes our hearts beat that little bit faster and brings us together as families.

The style, the entertainment, the sense of history and all the thrills of top-quality racing…thinking about it is enough to give you goose-bumps. Or, in other words, it’s enough to make your hair stand on end!

For more information and to get your tickets check out galwayraces.com