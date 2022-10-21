Mon – Queen of Clean Laundry. On Monday Ronan Lardner drops out to the new Queen of Clean Laundry located in Glenrock Business Park. Queen of Clean Laundry is your one-stop laundry shop with a comprehensive range of services including wash, dry, fold, pressing, dry cleaning and a ‘Rug Drop Shop’ for your rug cleaning needs. Tune in to Ronan for all his usual fun and games from 12 on The Live Wire

Queen of Clean Services is Galway’s premium cleaning company offering excellent quality services to our commercial clients. For commercial enquiries, contact 091 454 900 or email [email protected]















Queen of Clean Services is no longer just a commercial cleaning company; they have expanded their premium services into the laundry industry. Their state of the art facility is filled with top of the range machinery capable of processing high volumes of laundry and is now providing high-end laundry solutions for your home and business.

Queen of Clean Laundry caters to domestic customers needs as well as fulfilling the needs of their business clients with their commercial linen and laundry services. Their facilities offer a wide range of services for all sizes of businesses. They extend their commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations, including uniform laundering. They pride themselves on providing premium quality services with a fast turn around time so that customers can focus their time on what’s important.

Queen of Clean opening hours are 8:30am to 5:00pm Monday to Thursday and 8:30am to 4:00pm Friday. Extended hours and weekend hours coming soon.

Queen of Clean are currently running a competition to win one years free service of wash, dry, fold for one lucky customer. Details are on their Social pages. That competition ends at close of business on Friday October 27th and terms and conditions apply.

Queen of Clean are also giving 10% off all services to all first-time customers during the month of October.

For enquiries contact 091 454 900 or email [email protected]