Mon – Live from SEVEN Bar & Restaurant: Ronan Lardner starts the week off with a celebration as SEVEN turns eight! Ronan broadcast The Live Wire on Monday from SEVEN bar & restaurant on Bridge Street, Galway to kick off their 8th birthday celebrations. A home to great live music and excellent food and drinks Seven has plenty to celebrate! Join Ronan from 12 on Monday for music, craic and giveaways!

Situated in the heart of Galway’s vibrant Latin Quarter, you’ll find SEVEN bar and restaurant which offers cocktails and drinks, delicious food and some great live entertainment. SEVEN brings the best of local bands, renowned Irish music and international DJs to the stage to create a buzzing atmosphere throughout the week.

If you’re out for a drink, look no further. SEVEN’s drinks menu includes plenty of cocktails, gins and whiskies, all served up to perfection by friendly, highly trained staff.

And if you’re looking for a bite to eat, SEVEN also have you covered from breakfast to dinner. A carefully crafted menu offers everything from nachos and burgers to designer desserts, so you can really indulge yourself!

Upstairs, SEVEN have a top-notch live music venue which has played host to some major international artists across genres. It’s also regularly sold out from Galway’s abundant local talent. Equipped with a permanent raised stage, full PA sound system, sound decks, projector and screen, it’s the perfect place for a show of any kind. It’s also available for exclusive event hire, with a capacity of 250 people standing and 80 seated.

SEVEN is open seven days a week & accept both walk-ins & bookings. Come pay a visit!

#SevenBar #OutandAbout #Weekend #Galway #GalwayLiveMusic