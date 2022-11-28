The Local Food & Craft Gift Fair returns this December! This popular event showcases Galway designers, handcrafted goods and artisan produce, with over 50 stands featuring the best in locally produced gifts!
The 2022 event takes place on Saturday 3rd December 10am – 6pm and Sunday 4th December 11am – 5pm at the Blackbox Theatre, Dyke Road, Galway. The chosen charity partner for this years fair is Claddagh Watch.
Join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel from 9-12 and Marc Roberts with The Feel Good Factor 12-1pm live from this years event in the Blackbox.
Since 2012, the LOCAL Craft and Food Gift Fair has grown in popularity and reputation – featuring some of the best local crafts people and artisan food producers.
Starting with a reception on the Friday evening, crowds throng to the Fair all throughout the weekend with a significant increase in footfall year-on-year.
More than 50 local crafts people specialising in artisan food, drinks, art, jewellery and more will converge on the Black Box theatre Galway City for this year’s event.
This two day fair is great opportunity to find unique gifts before Christmas, along with a wide range of artisan jams, jellies, chutneys, cakes, cheeses, vegan foods, juices, and craft brews.
Beautiful creations of local craft experts will be on show ranging from handmade ceramics, leather work, wooden carvings, household decorations, gifts, jewellery and more.
This year’s exhibitors:
- alway Hooker Brewery www.galwayhooker.ie
- Brothers of Charity Services Ireland https://www.brothersofcharity.ie/galway/
- Ambrose & Brid Woodturning www.ambroseandbrid.com
- Berina Kelly Jewellery www.berinakelly.com
- Carol Kelly Artwork www.carolkellyartwork.ie
- Irish Greeting Cards and Gifts by Catherine Dunne https://www.greetingcardsireland.com
- Wonky Woolins www.thewonkywoolins.com
- Dilmunia Galway www.instagram.com/dilmuniagalway
- Sabanero Artisan Dairy www.sabanerocheese.com
- Elaine Quinlan Art www.elainequinlan.com
- Cahir Creations www.cahircreations.com
- Fiona Concannon Artist www.fionaconcannonartist.com
- Wood Life Store www.woodlifestore.com
- Oh Sea Jewellery www.ohseajewellery.com
- The Owl Tree www.TheOwlTree.ie
- Thin Line https://www.thinline.ie
- Irish Socksciety Ltd www.irishsocksciety.ie
- Kinvara Skincare https://www.kinvaraskincare.com/
- SKETCHICO www.sketchico.com
- Nuasan www.nuasan.com
- Oak & Rowan
- Lynsey de Burca www.lynseydeburca.ie
- GRAN GRANS FOODS https://grangransfoods.ie/
- Mags Mannion Designs Galway https://magsmanniondesignsgalway.com/
- Tilted www.tilted.ie
- Niamh Daniels www.niamhdaniels.com
- Vimster Limited https://ugears.ie
- Moywood Craft https://www.moywoodcraft.com/
- Micil Distillery www.micildistillery.com
- Pam’s Patterns @pams.patterns
- Pat Flannery Art & Design https://patflanneryartwork.com/
- Burren Flower Fairies www.burrenflowerfairies.com
- Aideen Monaghan www.aideenmonaghan.com
- Scents Of Galway www.Scentsofgalway.ie
- Artana https://www.shopinireland.ie/store/artanagallery/
- Wild Atlantic Wicks www.wildatlanticwicks.com
- The Green Bee www.thegreenbee.ie
- Loughran Wood Crafts
- MyGuysNeedle https://www.instagram.com/myguysco/
- Edel McMahon Design https://edelmcmahon.com/
- Kings Irish Handknits http://www.etsy.com/ie/shop/kingsirishhandknits/
- The Hungry Hooker https://www.instagram.com/the_hungryhooker/
- Wildwitch Remedies Www.wildwitchremedies.com
- Karena Ryan Artist https://karenaryanartist.com/
- Soap Naturally https://www.soapnaturally.ie/
- Wild West Sourdough www.WildWestSourdough.eu
- AranAccessories www.aranaccessories.net
- Maeve Gallagher Ceramics https://www.facebook.com/MaeveCeramics/
- Ivy House Chocolates www.ivyhousechocolates.ie
- Galway Fairytales www.galwayfairytales.com
- Ember Firehouse https://emberfirehouse.com/
- Niamh Lohan Art www.niamhlohanart.ie
- Sliabh Aughty Honey & Natural Irish Skincare www.leahybeekeeping.com
- Orla Culligan Ceramics https://orlaculliganceramics.com/
- Marabay Deco https://www.instagram.com/marabay_deco/
- Tribal Foods www.Tribal Foods.ie
- The Brazilian Home Bakery Food Stall https://www.instagram.com/the_brazilian_bakery/