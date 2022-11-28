The Local Food & Craft Gift Fair returns this December! This popular event showcases Galway designers, handcrafted goods and artisan produce, with over 50 stands featuring the best in locally produced gifts!

The 2022 event takes place on Saturday 3rd December 10am – 6pm and Sunday 4th December 11am – 5pm at the Blackbox Theatre, Dyke Road, Galway. The chosen charity partner for this years fair is Claddagh Watch.

Join Valerie Hughes on The Wagon Wheel from 9-12 and Marc Roberts with The Feel Good Factor 12-1pm live from this years event in the Blackbox.

Since 2012, the LOCAL Craft and Food Gift Fair has grown in popularity and reputation – featuring some of the best local crafts people and artisan food producers.

Starting with a reception on the Friday evening, crowds throng to the Fair all throughout the weekend with a significant increase in footfall year-on-year.

More than 50 local crafts people specialising in artisan food, drinks, art, jewellery and more will converge on the Black Box theatre Galway City for this year’s event.

This two day fair is great opportunity to find unique gifts before Christmas, along with a wide range of artisan jams, jellies, chutneys, cakes, cheeses, vegan foods, juices, and craft brews.

Beautiful creations of local craft experts will be on show ranging from handmade ceramics, leather work, wooden carvings, household decorations, gifts, jewellery and more.









































This year’s exhibitors: