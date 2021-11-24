Live – Thurs, Fri & Sat from Fletchers Expert Electrical Ballinalsoe

It’s Fletchers all the way this weekend as we start off a cracking weekend of live broadcast on Thursday from Fletchers Expert Electrical, Ballinalsoe for their massive Black Friday event. On Thursday and Friday join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 noon and Marc Roberts on The A List from 3pm for all the latest update from Fletchers Black Friday event. On Saturday join Valerie Hughes on the Wagon Wheel 9-12 and Marc Roberts again, this time on The Feel Good Factor from 12. It’s giveaways, great music and not to be missed special offers from Fletchers Expert Electrical Thurs to Saturday, your black Friday destination!

Fletchers Expert Electrical Ballinasloe has some great Black Friday deals – save up to €300 on Samsung QLED tv’s, get up to €1,200 off range cookers, plus get great Black Friday deals on the latest Samsung 8k tv’s, and that’s just for starters.

Fletchers Expert Electrical Ballinasloe .