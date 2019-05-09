Live Saturday & Sunday from Joyces Hardware & Home, Galway Road, Headford

Joyces Hardware & Home have a Garden centre sale THIS WEEKEND ONLY! Join Marc Roberts and Jon Richards on Saturday from 12-6 as they bring all the fun from Joyces Hardware & Home this Saturday and Sunday, with great deals for your garden – Buy 2 get the 3rd free on all bedding, patio plants, shrubs, trees & hedging!

If you miss us at Joyces Hardware & Home on Saturday than don’t fret as we are BACK on Sunday, from 12-2 with Marc Roberts for more of the Garden Centre Sale which finishes Sunday so make sure you get in to get a great deal.

At Joyces Hardware & Home they provide a comprehensive range of top quality products at competitive prices. Their commitment to providing customers with outstanding service and quality goods is paramount to the success as a company.

Established in 1951, the store holds over 30,000 products and it is their large range of quality products that has helped build their reputation as one of the leading home suppliers in the West. One primary aim is to offer products at the best price possible and as a member of the Allied Merchants Buying Association (AMBA), they have found this to be even more achievable as bulk buying means offering customers a better deal. Over the years Joyces Hardware & Home have established and maintained firm relationships with leading suppliers in Ireland and Europe.

They deliver to Ireland and the UK and will cater for international deliveries.

To find out more information click HERE