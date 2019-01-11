Current track
Live on Monday from Parsons Garage, Milltown Road, Tuam

Written by on 11 January 2019

This Monday between 12-5pm join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy as they com live from Parsons Garage Milltown road, Tuam for the Toyota 2019 Hybrid Roadshow. If you call in between 4-8pm you will get an exclusive look at the full range of Toyota Hybrids cars for 2019.

The Camry Hybrid, Corolla Saloon Hybrid, RAV4 Hybrid, Corolla Touring Sport and the Corolla Hatchback will all be on display for you to view.

On the day the sales team from Parsons Garage will answer all your questions and inform you of the fantastic Toyota offers including 3 year’s servicing as standard on all new models, 3 years free Roadside assistance as standard, upgrade to Hybrid for less with Toyota Finance and trade in trade up booster of up to €3,000 and more.

Toyota’s wide reaching hybrid range meets consumer demand for excellent fuel economy, low road tax and low emissions which make for cleaner air and a more sustainable motoring environment.

Visit Parsons Garage Tuam this Monday between 4-8pm and get an exclusive look at the full range of Toyota Hybrids cars for 2019.

Visit Parsons Garage website click HERE

Sinead Kennedy

