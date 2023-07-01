This Saturday we broadcast Live from Petworld Knocknacarra: ( Sat 8th July )

Leading pet shop Petworld opens its doors in Knocknacarra, Galway. Join us on Saturday as we broadcast live from the official opening of the brand new Petworld Store, Unit 2 Millers Hall, Western Distributor Road, Knocknacarra (H91 TD0F).

To celebrate the new store opening Petworld are offering 20% off on everything and a free dog toy with purchases over €50 on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There also a fab in store draw for 6 months of FREE Dog Food!

Join us on Saturday for all the details:

Galway, Ireland – Petworld, Ireland’s leading pet shop and specialty retailer, is proud to announce the opening of its newest store in Knocknacarra, Galway.

As a family-owned business, Petworld has been providing quality pet products and services since 1998 when the first store opened in Castlebar. The Knocknacarra store is Petworld’s 11th store in Ireland, and it promises to be a haven for pet owners and pet lovers alike. With thousands of competitively-priced and top-quality pet supplies on offer, as well as pet expert advice on pet food, pet grooming, worming, and training, Petworld is the go-to destination for pet owners in Galway.

“At Petworld, we are passionate about the needs of pets and their owners. We are pet owners ourselves and bring our years of experience with pets to work every day. Our goal is to provide the right pet products, services, and pet advice that make it easy for our customers to be great pet parents,” – Petworld Expert.

The new store will offer a wide selection of traditional and exotic pets, including reptiles, snakes, tropical fish, birds, rabbits, and other small animals. Petworld is also committed to supporting local animal welfare charities, with a number of regular charity events throughout the year, including local Pet Adoption Days and the annual Petworld Furry 5K.

We are thrilled to open our doors in Knocknacarra, Galway, and we look forward to serving the local community and their beloved pets..

Petworld’s new store in Knocknacarra is set to open on the 18th of May, and the company invites all pet lovers to come and visit the store, meet the team, and find everything they need to keep their pets healthy and happy.

For more information about Petworld and its products and services, please visit www.petworlddirect.ie.