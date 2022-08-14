Komador

Live from Komandor on The Live Wire

Lend an ear to The Live Wire this Wednesday as Ronan will be broadcasting live from Komandor Sliding Wardrobe in Unit 5, Sean Mulvoy Park to celebrate their 4th Birthday.

Be sure to come down and see us as there will be giveaways, goodie bags and refreshments provided on the day.

Komandor specialises in sliding doors, hinged doors, walk-in wardrobes, bespoke furniture and storage solutions that are contemporary, functional and cost-effective.

For a quotation: One of our designers will survey your home/work from floor plans and design using our 3D visualisation – utilising your unique spaces.

Komandor believes every home should have functional interiors, our aim when designing is to spot the potential in every space, maximise and make practical use of every inch! Our designers are on site from concept to completion and with our extensive range of wood

panels, textures, coloured glass, contemporary matt glass and tinted mirrors – we never make the same wardrobe twice.



Komandor is internationally recognised as industry experts and market leaders in design. With over 27 years’ experience in 42 countries, we believe this was achieved by working closely with our team of highly skilled trades people, engineers and designers to develop new products, trends and technologies using only the highest quality materials available while never compromising our innovative design.”