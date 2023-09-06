Live from Eirgrid Energy Roadshow Event: Wednesday 13th Septpember 2023. Eirgrid to Host Informative Energy Citizens Roadshow Event in Galway

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid, is set to host an Energy Citizens Roadshow in Galway on Wednesday 13 September. Join Ronan Lardner live from The Salthill Hotel on The Prom in Galway ahead of the event. Tune in to The Live Wire between 12 and 3pm as Ronan will be finding out what you can learn at the Eirgrid Energy Roadshow on wednesday evening between 6:30 and 8:30pm

This information event, which is presented in partnership with Galway County Council, ESB Networks and the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI), will inform local communities across Galway about how EirGrid plans to future-proof the electricity grid.

ESB Networks will be explaining its role in microgeneration, the organisation’s plans to deliver on its Net Zero Strategy, and work to support Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

The SEAI will provide advice on home energy upgrades and retrofitting grants, with Galway County Council outlining details of its draft Climate Action Plan and opportunities for communities and individuals to get involved.

The EirGrid Energy Citizens Roadshow, which is free to attend, takes place on Wednesday 13 September at The Salthill Hotel, Galway from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, and EirGrid invite people to join them from 6.30pm for some refreshments and a chance to engage with the panel of experts, along with local exhibitors showcasing the latest information about home energy efficiency upgrades.

MC for the night will be former RTÉ midlands correspondent Ciaran Mullooly.

Speaking ahead of the roadshow event, Sinead Dooley, Head of Public Engagement with EirGrid said: “This event is an opportunity for the people of Galway to hear about the progress being made to support a sustainable economy and growing communities across Galway City and county, by developing and strengthening the electricity grid.

“We also understand people’s concerns regarding energy consumption and the need for savings, and we are pleased to have exhibitors from a range of organisations, such as SEAI, who can provide information regarding local and national supports.

“We look forward to hearing inputs from communities, industry leaders, and to sharing knowledge in working towards achieving our energy ambitions,” added Dooley.

To register for a free roadshow event, visit eirgrid.ie/roadshows.