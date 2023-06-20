Friday 23rd June 2023 Live from Cunningham Costcutter Mountbellew: Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire as Cunninghams in Mountbellew celebrate 100 years!

For a full century Cunninghams Costcutter, Mountbellew has been the trusted shop in the Mountbellew area for fresh produce, delicious snacks, and all your household essentials. Run by the Cunningham family for 3 generations since 1923 by Thomas’ Grandfather, then his Uncle Paul and Thomas Cunningham took over in 1998.

To show their appreciation the Cunningham Family have some great giveaways and instore raffle for you their customer who have made this business so successful, running from Thursday to Sunday this week including hampers, vouchers and product.

Don’t miss this incredible milestone event at Cunningham’s Costcutter Mountbellew, it’s their way of saying ‘Thank You’ for your business over the past 100 years and they look forward to serving you in the future

Satisfy those breakfast and lunch time cravings at Costcutter Mountbellew’s hot deli.

Indulge in freshly baked treats available everyday at the Costcutter Mountbellew Bakery.

Beat the summer heat with Freezi Licks ice Cream sundaes, 99s and scoops, available at Costcutter Mountbellew

Feeling Lucky? Costcutter Mountbellew is an official National Lottery retailer.

Costcutter Mountbellew have a wide selection of premium beverages in their fully stocked off licence – raising the bar for your enjoyment.

Cunningham’s Costcutter Mountbellew – a century of freshness, a legacy of community. Visit them this weekend and win!