Join Kevin Rohan this Monday night live from the Launch of the Cooley Collins Festival in Tommy O’Donnells Bar, Gort from 10pm to mightnight. You are guaranteed all the usual great Craic, free entertainment, and all musicians are welcome on the night.

The 35th Cooley Collins Festival takes place 24th – 28th October. For more details tune in this Monday night or checkout The Cooley Collins facebook page. Bígí Linn.