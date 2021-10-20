International Credit Union Day – Ballinasloe

Join Galway Bay fm this Thursday when we broadcast live from Ballinasloe Credit Union to celebrate International Credit Union Day and the launch of their new credit union debit card and current account.



On the 21st October, 2021 Ballinasloe Credit Union will be joining credit union members around the world to celebrate International Credit Union Day®, an annual event to commemorate the credit union movement’s impact and achievements. This year marks the 73rd anniversary of this international event. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to challenge the financial well-being of credit union members around the globe.

The theme for this year’s celebration, ‘Building financial health for a brighter tomorrow’ captures the essence of credit unions who are working with their members to help them overcome these COVID challenges and to plan for the future.

In good times and bad, credit unions such as Ballinasloe Credit Union, are there for their members to assist them to build and maintain a brighter financial future for themselves and their families. In Ireland, credit unions are more important and relevant today than they ever were.

Credit unions across the island have continued to stay open and have continued to provide the excellent member experience with which credit unions have become synonymous, despite the barriers posed by the COVIV-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdowns, north and south of the border.

Credit unions are not-for-profit financial cooperatives owned by, and operated for, the benefit of members they serve. Strong credit unions make strong communities. Credit unions genuinely care about their members, and put them at the heart of everything they do.

Also a new credit union debit card and current account will be launched on Thursday by Ballinasloe Credit Union,

The new debit Mastercard and current account offers members of Ballinasloe the opportunity to complete and manage all of their day-to-day banking requirements with their credit union whilst delivered with that personal, local customer experience unique to credit unions.

Members of Ballinasloe Credit Union are can now apply online to open a MYCU current account online via the Credit union website www.ballinasloecreditunion.ie. Or telephone 090 9643179 for more information about the new debit Mastercard and current account service.

The new service is currently being rolled out to 16 of the largest Credit Unions in the country covering 44 locations nationwide with several more Credit Unions due to launch the service in the coming month.