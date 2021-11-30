Wed – Broadcasting in support of SHOP LOCAL

As everyone is now starting to think about their festive shopping lists, we are asking our listeners to think local and shop local this year – It will make a difference!! Ronan on The Live Wire and Marc on The A List are happy to get behind this support local campaign. Tune in Wednesday 12 -5pm for some great gift ideas and some different ways to think local and shop local.

Galway City Council and Galway Chamber are asking you to shop local, shop Galway this Christmas and play your part in supporting local jobs, the community and businesses. Buying vouchers locally helps support a business’s future and gives you something to look forward to. Local business needs your support more than ever. Shop local, shop Galway this Christmas.



This is a new campaign encouraging the Galway public to help the recovery of local businesses by shopping local this Christmas, has been launched by Galway City Council and Galway Chamber.

Ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Galway Chamber will be highlighting a range of exclusive offers made available by Galway businesses. These will be promoted on the Chamber’s website and across their social media channels.

The campaign will also outline the extensive benefits of shopping local. This includes emphasising how it helps not just local businesses but also the wider community by creating jobs and generating additional revenue which is spread around the local business eco-system as local businesses work with other local businesses. Another message is that shopping local is greener, with less international shipping involved, including air transport of packages.

Supporting local is also good for Galway’s reputation, helping many of the high quality enterprises that call Galway home, including many award winning businesses, to grow and flourish.

“By shopping local you are supporting local jobs, the local community and businesses,” said Director of Services for Economic Development in Galway City Council, Patricia Philbin.

“Given all that has happened this year it is so important that we all, as a community, show our support to Galway businesses. Remember these are the businesses that are employing our family and friends, our neighbours and colleagues, and perhaps even our customers. Their survival has an impact on all of us, we are all part of the local economy and the local circle of business in Galway. By spending in these local businesses we keep more of that investment within Galway. We all want to see a thriving array of businesses operating in Galway. By shopping local this Christmas we can all do our part in ensuring that continues to be the case,” Ms Philbin added.

“Christmas is such an important time for local businesses, with many of them earning a significant part of their annual sales during this period,” said Aengus Burns, President of Galway Chamber.

“It is even more vital this year given the difficult period many of these businesses have been through since the outset of the pandemic as lockdowns played havoc with their normal trading. That is why we are so keen to ensure the success of this campaign. By getting more people to shop local here in Galway we are not just helping businesses to recover and survive, but we are also helping ourselves. Keeping the money in our community means more local jobs, more investment and it supports the circle of local economic activity, allowing more local businesses to work with other local businesses. Ultimately this is good for Galway and we hope shoppers will remember that and embrace that principle in the run up to Christmas,” he concluded.

#SupportLocal this Christmas

With many local retailers, service providers and hospitality outlets having been closed for considerable periods during the various lockdowns over the last two years, Galway City Council and Galway Chamber are reminding shoppers to #ShopLocal this Christmas and help boost Galway’s local economy during the festive season.

#SupportLocal campaign is funded by Galway City Council