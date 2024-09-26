Glenamaddy Ploughing Championship

Tune in to Valerie Hughes this Sunday from 11am until 1 on the Wagon Wheel as she broadcasts live from the Glenamaddy Ploughing Championship in the Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre.

Last year’s show was a tremendous success, drawing over 6,500 attendees. This year marks their 10th Anniversary! There is a fantastic lineup of events, including the prestigious National Ploughing Association’s feature ploughing event and a comprehensive livestock showcase in the 40,000 sq. ft. equestrian arena, officially endorsed by the Irish Show Association.

There is a cookery demonstration featuring a celebrity chef alongside talented local chefs. You can enjoy an extensive display of vintage tractors, machinery, and cars, along with live traditional music, dance performances, a jiving and waltzing competition, threshing, a working forge, a children’s play zone, a dog show, and a variety of indoor and outdoor crafts.

This year they are excited to introduce the All-Ireland Tractor Pulling Finals at this year’s show, providing a unique opportunity for local participants to compete. Plus, they aim to break the world record for the fastest time to plough a one-acre field!

The committee is thrilled to celebrate this milestone and is grateful for the countless hours of dedication from our volunteers and committee members throughout the year. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our generous sponsors, whose support makes this event possible, as well as to all the entrants, spectators, exhibitors, and everyone who joins us on the day.