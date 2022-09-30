Glenamaddy Ploughing & Agricultural Show: On Sunday Marc Roberts broadcasts The Feel Good Factor live from Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show. We broadcast in association with St. Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam and Glenamaddy from Glenamaddy Equestrian Centre from 12 to on Sunday.







It will be a day packed with activity, fun and entertainment with something for everyone young and old alike. From Traditional Breed shows, Dog show, Vintage displays, Cookery and Crafts, Jive competitions and live music and of course top class ploughing you’ll be keep on you toes to take it all in! Join Marc from 12 on Sunday for some live updates and as usual the best of music!



Glenamaddy District Ploughing and Agricultural Show in Association with St. Jarlath’s Credit Union, Tuam and Glenamaddy.

As a background to how this Show was established, Glenamaddy was historically known for its very well attended annual ploughing events in the 1930’s, through the 40’s and early 50’s, but hadn’t held a ploughing event for over 60 years.

An energetic group of local volunteers from Glenamaddy and surrounding parishes in North Galway got together to change that. They reformed the old Glenamaddy & District ploughing club, under the auspices of the Galway County Ploughing organisation and the National Ploughing Association, and the event is now an official NPA qualifier on the annual calendar.

The Glenamaddy Ploughing Championships, coupled with the largest indoor cattle show in Ireland, takes place in the largest indoor arena in the West of Ireland, Glenmaddy Equestrioan Centre ensures the Show attracts the public and becomes a fixture on the farming calendar across the region.