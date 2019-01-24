Friday – Live from the newly revamped Portumna Credit Union branch

On Friday the 25th January Ronan Lardner is live from 12 – 3 for celebrations to mark the official opening of the newly revamped Portumna Credit Union branch.

Join Ronan Lardner and the team on Friday for an afternoon of great entertainment with special guests, face painters, balloon modelers and more throughout the day. We’ll have some great giveaway and The Credit Union will be also running competitions in branch.

In September 2018 Portumna and District Credit Union merged with Athenry Credit Union. Soon after the merger took place a decision was made to make a substantial investment in the Portumna branch to enhance the facilities and services offered to its members.

Portumna members will now have access to a private lending room, lower lending rates, Fexco foreign exchange facilities and 24/7 Banking through their Athenry Credit Union App and website.

Speaking to the CEO of Athenry Credit Union Tony Dennis said “We’re delighted to be able to showcase this newly refurbished branch and provide a wider range of financial products and services to the community of Portumna and the surrounding area. This major investment was put into the branch as we see huge potential for the Portumna community in the future, and with this we want to grow side by side and become the number one financial provider in the area. On the day I would encourage everyone to come along and join in on the celebrations, I look forward to this great opportunity to meet our members and all the community of Portumna area.”

The Credit Union would like to welcome everyone to celebrate the occasion on Friday the 25th January from 12pm to 3pm. The Credit Union will be fully operational on the day so members can available of all services as normal.

