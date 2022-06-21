Friday – Live from The Aran Islands with Aran Island Ferries:

On Friday, we set sail for the Aran Islands where Galway Talks with Keith Finnegan and the Live Wire with Ronan Lardner will broadcast live from Kilronan Village, on Inis Mór, in association with Aran Island Ferries. The award-winning, Aran Island Ferries is the largest and longest established family owned, year round ferry service to all three of the Aran Islands.

Aran Island Ferries is in a unique position as it offers departures from two locations, Ros a’Mhíl Harbour in Connemara and Galway City Docks. It’s traditional, daily ferry service from Ros a’Mhíl Harbour in Connemara, offers multiple daily sailings to all three of the Aran Islands, Inis Mór, Inis Meáin and Inis Oirr. Galwegians and visitors to Galway city, for the second season in succession have the option of Aran Island Ferries unique tourist cruise on Galway Bay which departs Galway Docks daily at 9.30am, for a 90 minute cruise to Inis Mór which is followed by 4.5 hour stop off on the island and an exciting guided cruise by Inis Meáin, Inis Oirr before going onto the world renowned Cliffs of Moher and Galway City.

Awarded “Best Irish Experience 2021”, Aran Island Ferries, Saoirse na Farraige or Freedom of the Sea is Ireland’s largest domestic ferry and it operates the Galway City Cruise option. A state of the art, purpose built, 400 seater passenger ferry, it offers a 90-minute luxury cruise on Galway Bay showcasing the contrasting beauty and scenery of the spectacular Wild Atlantic Way coastline of Connemara and Clare along with all three of the Aran Islands, Inis Oirr and Inis Meáin. It docks in Kilronan on Inis Mór, the largest of the three Aran Islands for 4.5 hours when visitors can explore the magic of the Gaeltacht Island. The return journey to Galway City brings passengers on a cruise along the iconic Cliffs of Moher which travels by the islands of Inis Meáin and Inis Oirr and it is complete with entertaining and educational, onboard audio commentary for guests to learn about the culture and heritage of the Aran Islands, the nature and beauty of Galway Bay, the Wild Atlantic Way and the world renowned Cliffs of Moher.

While on Inis Mór for a 4.5 hour stop-over from 11am to 3.30pm, visitors can hire bicycles, or explore the stunning beauty of the largest of the three Aran Islands by mini bus tour, pony and trap, Aran Off Road Experience or simply walk. Other attractions include the breath taking Dún Aengus Cliffs, Poll na bPéist, the many historical sites, beaches, Aran Islands Goats Cheese Food Tours, Aran Diving Academy and much more. There’s also an excellent choice of café’s restaurants and bars serving the finest locally sourced seafood, finish and fresh ingredients. A wide range of accommodation options are also available on Inis Mór for those wishing to create a staycation experience.

“The new route and service from Galway City received a much coveted award in its first season in 2021 with ‘Best Irish Experience’ generated by the hero’s welcome from Galwegians, visitors to Galway City and the tourism and hospitality sector last summer. The positive reaction and desire for the day out, was a huge motivator for the crew and has generated much demand for the season ahead”, says Aran Island Ferries Marketing Manager, Áine Mc Loughlin.

Saoirse na Farraige, Freedom of the Sea, is Aran Island Ferries latest investment and Ireland’s largest Irish domestic ferry which joined the extensive Aran Island Ferries fleet in winter 2020. Critical features of Saoirse na Farraige include its control systems which are all touch screen technology and for optimum safety Aran Island Ferries have increased navigation equipment which is beyond Government safety regulations. While the ferry company continues to invest in its carbon energy strategy and the inclusion of a unique wastewater treatment system which combines two options, treatment on board or waste can be pumped ashore for treatment. Saoirse na Farraige also has the largest life rafts in Ireland capable of carrying 150-person each on 4 rafts. Aran Island Ferries also ensure that all of their vessels have twice the lift which is a new addition to the fleet.

At Rossaveal, the traditional home of Aran Island Ferries for 39 years, the fleet also includes, Draíocht na Farraige, Magic of the Sea, Ceol na Farraige, Music of the Sea, Glór na Farraige, Voice of the Sea and Banríon na Farraige Queen of the Sea.

In the 1970’s the O’Brien Family sailed with their first passengers in a traditional Galway Hooker boat An Tonaí, and went on to purchase their first passenger ferry the Dún Aengus in 1983 and today with a fleet of 5 ferries, the Saoirse na Farraige is of the highest passenger ferry specifications. A significant employer locally, the addition of the Galway City route and the investment in Saoirse na Farraige has created an additional 15 new jobs locally.

Aran Island Ferries will continue to innovative in tourism development for Galway, Connemara and the Aran Islands as it delivers daily year round and seasonal services.

For all the latest information log onto www.aranislandferries.com or tel: 091 568903 or email: [email protected]. Follow Aran Island Ferries across all social media channels for the latest news and events on the islands. Ticket prices for a return journey from Galway City Docks are, Adult: €49, Student/Senior: €44, Child: €25, Day Tours, Overnight Tours, Single Tours and Family Rates are available to purchase online.