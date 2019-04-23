Friday – Live from Safety Direct, Tuam Road, Galway

On Friday we broadcast live from Safety Direct, Riverside Commercial Estate, Tuam Road, Galway on Friday for World Safety Day. All are welcome to attend this year’s Safety Direct World Safety Day Event on Friday, the event will run in-store all day from 8.30am until 5.30pm.

At 10am and again at 2pm a series of product demonstrations will take place. Topics include a Fall Arrest Equipment demonstration by Honeywell; Respiratory Safety by 3M; Eyewear Safety by UVEX and Hearing Protection by 3M. Each presentation will has an approximate running time of 30 minutes.

Amazing prizes and giveaways will run throughout the day with goodie bags worth over €50 for the first 100 customers who spend over €20. Exhibitors on the day include 3M – Respiratory and Hearing Protection, Honeywell – Fall Arrest Equipment, Helly Hansen Workwear

UVEX Eyewear, and Dunlop Footwear.

Free Coffee or Tea with yummy bite size treats will be available along with the added bonus of 15% Discount right across the store.





