Friday – Live from Peter Murphy Expert Electrical

26 December 2018

Join us from 12 noon on Friday live from Peter Murphy Expert Electrical, Westside Shopping Centre, Galway.   It’s Sale time!!.   Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon and Alan Murphy from 3 to 5pm live from Peter Murphy’s Westside store for an afternoon of great music, and some great giveaways.

Drop in and discover just how much you can save on large and small household appliances, TV, DVD and Audio, Computing and Health & Fitness goods.

For more details check out Peter Murphy on Facebook or at petermurphyelectrical.ie

Sinead Kennedy

