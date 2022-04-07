Friday – Live from Pazam Hair Studio

Tomorrow join Ronan Lardner as he broadcasts live from Pazam Hair Studio, 42 Fr. Griffin Rd, Galway Congrats to Pamela and all her team on reaching their 10th birthday! Join us tomorrow from 12 for a glamourous afternoon of music and celebration!

Pamela Hannon, nee Connolly, the owner is a Galway native who has been hairdressing for 28 years. leaving school at the age of 14 to work full time. Her Mother is from Shantalla and father from Claddagh. (Dermot and Mary Connolly)Starting her career in The House Of Grafton at the age of 14, she then travelled and worked in Australia for 2 years before returning home and working in The Hut for 18 years.



In April 2012, during the recession, Pamela opened her own Salon – Pazam Hair Studio – on the corner of Father Griffin Road and Father Griffin Avenue. In the 10 years since opening the doors of Pazam Pamela has achieved so much – she has married, had 2 beautiful children and steered the business through the Pandemic and recession.

Due to Pamela’s passion and commitment to meeting and exceeding her clients needs, the team in Pazam are continuously looking to gain new skills by training in the highest possible industry standards.



As well as Cutting and re styling, the team in Pazam are trained to Wella Master Colour Expert Level, the highest level of certification in the Hairdressing Industry. Pazam is a certified Great Lengths and Gold Fever Hair Extensions Salon. At Pazam we are proud to use only 100% Ethically sourced Remi Human hair for our extensions.

















Pamela and Caoimhe are also trained in assisting clients facing hair loss and thinning as certified hair scalp. They can offer expert advice for those experiencing receding hair, thinning hair and Alopecia or those who are facing hair loss as a result of medical treatment.

Pazam also offers a wide range of products to help style and support the health and condition of your hair once you leave the salon. Our System Professional, Nioxin, Wella Professional and Color WOW products provide all the answers to your hair care concerns. From Hair Thinning and breakage, fine flat hair or sensitive scalp to maintaining your colour and style the team at Pazam can customize your products to meet your needs.



