Friday – live from Mothercare Wellpark Retail Park

Mothercare is relocating its Galway store to a bigger and better store to the Wellpark Retail Park this Friday, 21st June. The new store will feature full collections across baby, children and maternity fashions as well as all home, travel and nursery departments. The store will open at 9.30am on Friday with amazing spot prizes throughout the day!

Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon and Donal Mahon will be there from 3pm. They’ll be giving away Mothercare vouchers and more throughout the afternoon. Tune in from 12 noon or drop in and say hello.

Have you heard? Mothercare has moved to be bigger and better location in the Wellpark Retail Park, Galway. – that’s the one with EYE Cinema and Woodies.

Mothercare is now open in the Wellpark Retail Park, Galway! Now even bigger and better than ever with great savings of up to 50% off across the store for their Opening Day Friday.

To check out all this and more head over to mothercare.ie or check out their Facebook page Mothercare

Mothercare Ireland is an Irish family owned company that have been in business since 1992 and are the largest retailer of nursery and childcare products in the country and currently has 14 stores nationwide.

Mothercare is the leading global retailer for parents and young children. With over 50 years of experience Mothercare is uniting mums and dads to take on parenting together and welcoming them to the club.

With more than 1300 stores across 56 countries including Early Learning Centre stores, Mothercare is loved and trusted by families across the world. Mothercare provides parents and parents-to-be with everything they need in one place, offering great quality and innovative products, from pregnancy to 8 years.