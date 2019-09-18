Friday – Live from McSharry Pharmacy, Terryland

It’s flu jab time! – so join us on Friday at McSharrys Pharmacy Terryland for their Flu Vaccine Info Day. We find out why you should seriously consider getting a flu vaccine this year. Join Ronan Lardner from 12 noon on The Live Wire and Marc Roberts on The A List from 3pm for some interesting facts, fab in store offers, great giveaways and the best of music throughout the afternoon.

McSharry Pharmacies in Galway are encouraging everyone over the age of 18 to get the flu vaccine this year. We spoke with Treasa Kilroy MPSI, pharmacist in their Terryland store, and she said “Everyone over the age of 18 should seriously consider getting this year’s flu vaccine and if you are elderly, infirm or pregnant it is especially recommended that you receive it.”

The vaccine is updated each year at this time to counteract this year’s new strain of the influenza virus. The flu, as it is more commonly known, is more than just a bad cold and in some case it can have very serious health consequences for sufferers. The only way to protect your-self is by getting vaccinated. This year’s vaccination has already been proven to be up to 90% effective for the virus.

Getting the vaccine couldn’t be easier just pop along to your nearest McSharry’s Pharmacy in Terryland, Westside, Knocknacarra , The Crescent or Athenry and the pharmacist will administer the vaccine. If you have a medical card it’s free, if not it costs just €15 and there is no need to book in advance. Just call in and the pharmacist will assist you straight away – it only takes few minutes.

It is also good to remember that the flu vaccine is especially safe. In all the years it has been administered in Ireland nobody has ever had a bad reaction. Every flu season there is a new strain of the virus so it is important that you get vaccinated around this time every year. The flu vaccine is available in all Galway stores now.

Along with the Terryland outlet, the chain also has pharmacies throughout Galway in Knocknacarra, Westside, Crescent, Athenry. The group operates an extremely customer focused approach.

McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland, Dunnes Stores Retail Park, Terryland, Galway.

Phone :091 561 423 www.mcsharryspharmacy.ie.