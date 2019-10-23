Friday – Live from McD’s Christmas Shop

Ho ho ho how would you like a pick me up on Friday – Well you’re guaranteed an entertaining afternoon when you get Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy talking about Christmas shops – and not just any shop, but McD’s Christmas Shop. Join us on Friday live from Mc’D’s brand new Christmas Shop at the iconic Galway Crystal Showroom building in Merlin Park, Galway. Ronan and Alan get a sneak preview of the store before it’s official opening on Wednesday 30th Nov. Tune in from 12 noon on Friday for all the exciting updates.

