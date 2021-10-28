Friday- Live from Leahy’s Pharmacy, Ballinalsoe

We’re off to Ballinalsoe on Friday to celebrate with Leahy’s Life Pharmacy, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe. Leahy’s is celebrating their 25th anniversary with 25% off everything excluding vitamins & medicine all day Friday and Saturday!

Join The Live Wire & The A List from 12 to 5pm for an afternoon of great music & giveaways, live from Leahy’s Life Pharmacy, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe this Friday.

Leahy’s Life Pharmacy, Dunlo Street, Ballinasloe would like to thank all their loyal customers for their continued support over the last 25 years.