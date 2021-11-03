Friday- Live from Kia Galway

This Friday join us as we broadcast live from the new Kia dealership on the Old Dublin Road. Join The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner 12 to 3pm and The A List with Donal Mahon 3-5pm for a great afternoon of music and giveaways in association with Galway Kia.

Galway Kia has appointed a new dealer in Galway City with the opening of Kia Renmore on the old Dublin Road near the G Hotel. Kia Renmore will have one of the largest car showrooms in the city and will display the extensive Kia range which includes Sportage, Sorento, Niro, Rio, C’eed, Soul EV, Picanto, Stonic and the just launched EV6. In fact Kia have one of the largest selection of electric and plug in hybrid cars available in the Irish market.

Kia Renmore is managed by Michael Butler who is well known to many car buyers having worked in the motor industry in Galway for many years. Kia Renmore is owned by Galway native Rita Keane and her husband Gabriel who also own and manage Kia Liffey Valley, Dublin, Ireland’s leading Kia dealership



Speaking at the opening of Kia Renmore Michael Butler said

”We are delighted to bring the fantastic Kia brand with its great range of cars and of course its industry leading seven year warranty to Galway City and County. We have a full service facility headed up by Ian Hanly and our parts facility is managed by Simon Hynes. In new and used car sales I am joined by Stephen Flaherty and Nicola Keaveny.”

As an opening offer Kia Renmore are providing finance on new cars from 0% and are giving a free €500 Supervalu shopping voucher on every new car ordered now for delivery in 2022. Plus all their new electric and plug in hybrid cars come with a free charger.

Kia Renmore is open weekdays from 8.30 until 6 and on Saturdays from 10 until 2.30.

Check out for www.kiarenmore.ie for more info.