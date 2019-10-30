Friday – Live from Kenny Galway

This Friday join Marc Roberts on The Live Wire live from Kenny Galway. We are there on Friday from 12 to 3pm in advance of the Kia Open Weekend. Marc will bring you all the tempting offers, some winter driving tips, the best of music and craic for the afternoon. Don’t you just love that new car smell!

The Kia Ceed Range, Stonic & Sportage models now come with 0% Finance.

Order any 201 Kia Model before December 18th 2019 and you will receive a €500 SuperValu Gift Card compliments of Kenny galway.

During the Kia Open Weekend Kenny Galway is open Saturday Nov 2nd 9.00am-6.00pm and Sunday Nov 3rd 1.00pm-5.00pm.

Established in 1992, Kenny Galway have been serving customers motoring needs for over 25 years . They aim to deliver the highest standards of customer service and always deliver on their promises. At Kenny Galway, they know every customer’s needs are different and their philosophy is to treat people the way they expect to be treated. Every member of their team is hands-on, helping Kenny Galway to stay close to their customers.

Kenny realise they can’t stand still in terms of the service they offer and so they are constantly investing in their facilities, systems, training and most importantly their people to keep ahead of their customer’s expectations. They have a wide range of customers throughout the country from private individuals and small businesses through to major, nationwide companies. If they can be of help with your motoring requirements call them or visit today.

As a family run business Kenny Galway is passionate about their brands, their customers and their business and they look forward to welcoming you to Kenny Galway very soon.