Friday – Live from Galway Atlantaquarium

On Friday we broadcast live from Galway Atlantaquaria, Ireland’s Largest Native Species Aquarium, Salthill as they prepare for World Ocean’s Day which takes place there this Saturday with a family fun day.

So Join Ronan and Alan from 12 to 5 live from Galway Atlantaquaria, Salthill this Friday and learn more about protecting our oceans and how important they are to our health and well being.

On Saturday it’s WORLD OCEANS DAY. Galway Atlantaquaria

invites you to visit their Aquarium on the 8th of June and celebrate World Oceans Day with a series of fun activities designed to encourage people to learn more about our ocean.

The Aquarium is planning a series of art inspired events in the Aquarium to enable young & older people to understand how important the ocean is to their health and well being. Draw inspiration from the Aquarium, its signage, staff and marine animals to create a series of artistic images and stories to encourage positive action to protect our ocean from plastic pollution.

Join the amazing storyteller Rab Fulton for a wonderful, mesmerising story time, which includes a workshop on story creation and development.

Other events in & outside the Aquarium include; Clean Coasts Beach Clean, Yoga with Sinéad McKiernan from LoveYoga, Molly & Marine friends Art, Susie Quinn Prints-piration Art, Scuba diving, Art Workshop, and More. remember a donation from World Oceans Day will be made to the RNLI Lifeboats, #SaveLivesatSea



For more information about the day and events please email; [email protected]

Web. www.nationalaquarium.ie



World Oceans Day is held every year on 8th June to raise awareness of the vital importance of our oceans and the role they play in sustaining a healthy planet. A global celebration, it looks to bring people and organisations together across the globe in a series of events highlighting how we can all help protect and conserve the oceans.

To learn more about World Oceans Day see; https://www.worldoceansday.org/