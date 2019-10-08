Friday – Live from Flynns SuperValu, Lackagh in aid of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Join Ronan Lardner on Friday afternoon live from Flynns SuperValu, Lackagh for a very special event. Ronan joins a huge coming together of SuperValu retailers and locals from Lackagh, Turloughmore and Claregalway for a coffee morning as communities unite for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

It’s all in support of well known local woman, Nonie Fahy, manager of Flynns Supervalu Lackagh, Turloughmore. Nonie was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 2017 and has chosen to champion a number of events to support Galway-based charity, the National Breast Cancer Research Institute who help to fund the breast cancer research team at the Lambe Institute, NUI Galway headed by Professor Michael Kerin.

During her treatment Nonie was greatly moved by the number of women, young, old, mothers with small children in prams sitting alongside her, in Professor Kerin’s waiting room, all in need of his professional help in fighting this disease. This inspired her fundraising efforts.

Thankfully Nonie is now fully recovered and has returned to work at Flynns of Lackagh where she has worked for over 40 years. With the help of her employer, work colleagues, the local community and especially June Seale, Nonie has organised a series of events for the month of October.

On hearing of Nonie’s story, Supervalu has come on board to support both Nonie and the charity by hosting coffee mornings across Supervalus in the West of Ireland on Friday 11th October from 10am to 2pm.

Also on Sunday 13th October, Flynns of Lackagh Agri are holding a ‘Tractor Run’ from Flynns Agri Yard with registration from 11am and the tractor run starting at 12.30pm. Special guests on the day include President of the IFA Joe Healy and Galway IFA Chairperson Anne Mitchell.

The highlight of the month of events will no doubt be the fundraising Karaoke Night in the Claregalway Hotel on Sunday 27th Oct with Hector Ó hEochagáin and special guests. With a generous first prize of €1000, second prize €500 and third prize €250, this is sure to be a fabulous night of entertainment and fun for everyone.

Hopeful karaoke entrants must register before the night by emailing: [email protected] or call: 085 8025336 for details on how to enter.

To find out more about October’s fundraising activities, visit the dedicated Facebook Page ‘Breast Cancer Research Fundraiser October 2019’. To learn more about the charity the National Breast Cancer Research Institute visit: www.breastcancerresearch.ie