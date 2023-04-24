Friday – Live from EZ Living Terryland: On Friday we broadcast live from from EZ Living, Terryland, Galway. Join Ronan on The Live Wire between 12-3pm from the EZ Living Roadshow Sale – Now On! We’re kicking off the Bank Holiday weekend in an easy style with great music and some fab giveaways. Drop by, say hello and you could pick up a real bargain too- It’s just that EZ!

EZ Living Furniture, annual Roadshow Sale is now on but ends this Bank Holiday Monday and absolutely everything is reduced!

Remember EZ Living Furniture for Garden Furniture you’ll adore at prices you’ll love.

EZ Living is a proudly Irish owned company with 17 stores all over Ireland, styling your home and garden the EZ Way. Their Galway Store is where it all began back in 1998. Built as a family business and situated in the heart of Galway City, their oldest furniture store has deep-rooted connections with the local community and an impeccable reputation that has been continually built upon for over two decades.