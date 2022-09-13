Friday – Live from Clifden Community Arts Festival. We pay a visit to the longest running community arts festival in Ireland on Friday morning. Join Keith Finnengan live on Galway Talks for an overview of this exciting annual festival.

Clifden Community Arts Festival is the longest running community arts festival in Ireland, Clifden Community Arts Festival, now heading into its 45th year will take place from September 15-25 and yet again promises to have something to excite everyone in the 2022 programme.

Audiences can expect a very high quality artistic programme with a superb literary, musical and visual art content which again will have the community arts of Clifden and the surrounding hinterland as a central focus with creative writing, music, theatre and film workshops and performances taking place in the local schools for the duration of the festival. Clifden Arts Festival opens on with a special segment for secondary school students.

Community Arts Week began life as a week-long celebration of the arts for the children of Clifden Community School – helping to develop artistic and social skills, and provide an outlet for self-expression and development. Over the years Arts Week at the school gave such pleasure to the greater community that an encompassing and fervent support network grew around it, allowing it to develop.

