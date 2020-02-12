Friday – Live from Athenry Credit Union

On Friday we visit Athenry Credit Union from 12 to 5pm for the introduction of the new Current Account from Athenry Credit Union. Join Ronan Lardner from 12 and Alan Murphy from 3pm as they find out a little about the benefits of having a current account with Athenry Credit Union.

Athenry Credit Union has introduced a new full-service Current Account with globally accepted Debit Card that offers Contactless Payments.

Easy to sign up – you can sign up online Athenrycu.ie or in any branches Athenry, Ballygar, Kilkerrin, Kinvara, Menlough and Portumna.

The globally accepted Debit Card offers contactless payment and in the coming year members will be able to avail of the service on Apple Pay and Android Pay. You can use the Debit Card in-store, online or at any bank ATM and get Cashback at any participating retailers.

You can stay in control of your money with our Mobile App and Online Banking service. You can lodge your wages directly to the account, set up regular payments such Standing Orders & manage Direct Debitsand you also have the option of an Overdraft facility.

There is also a 24/7 support line for lost/stolen debit cards.

Same award winning friendly service.