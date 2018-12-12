Current track
Title
Artist

Friday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Westside

Written by on 12 December 2018

On Friday join us for our last of three broadcast live from McSharry’s Pharmacy customer days.    We start with McSharry’s  Pharmacy, Westside Shopping Centre, Galway  as they host their Christmas Customer Loyalty Card Discount Day all day Saturday.  Drop in and say hello to Ronan Lardner on The Live Wirefrom 12 noon and Alan Murphy on The A- List  from 3pm.

All Loyalty Card customers can enjoy amazing special offers in store at McSharry’s Pharmacy, Westside Shopping Centre meaning you can find exactly what you’re looking for this Christmas.

So join us this Saturday from 9 to 3  for some great entertainment, music and to hear more  about offers from McSharry’s Pharmacy, Westside Shopping Centre.

print
Author

Sinead Kennedy

Author's archive
You may also like
0 0

Wednesday – Live from The Twelve Hotel, Barna

11 December 2018

Continue reading

Next post

Developers of Glenamaddy solar farm successfully appeal financial contribution condition

Thumbnail
Previous post

Man arrested in relation to death of woman on Portumna farm

Thumbnail

DOWNLOAD OUR BRAND NEW APP TODAY!

THE ALL NEW GALWAY BAY FM APP IS NOW LIVE AND AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD ON THE APPLE AND ANDROID STORES.
ENJOY LIVE STREAMING, PODCASTS, VIDEO LATEST NEWS AND SPORT AND MUCH MORE, FROM YOUR PHONE.
AppStore GooglePay

Send this to a friend