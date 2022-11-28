Fri – McD’s Christmas Store Galway. We’re broadcasting live on Friday from the incredible McD’s Home and Garden Centre located here in Galway Crystal. McD’s are an Irish owned company, now with 3 stores located here in Galway Crystal, Loughrea and Cork and also online, offering nationwide service.

Get in the festive mood with a visit to the magnificent Christmas Store now open at McD’s stores. Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire from 12 to 3pm followed by Barbara Nic Dhonnacha with On The Move from 3 to 5pm.

The McD’s elves have been unbelievably busy creating magic, the winter wonderland is in full swing and it’s the perfect time to come on in and experience the magic of McD’s this Christmas.

Christmas at McD’s has everything for you, from the firm favourite Traditional theme to Frozen Lake with Enchanted Garden, Natures Forest and Mrs Claus’ Candy Cane Store, it’s a shopping experience like no other.









No matter what colour palette you have in mind, red, green, pink or blue – McD’s have got it all! With every conceivable colour of tree, lights or sparkling bauble. And just so you know – all McD’s Christmas lights and outdoor decorations are low voltage L.E.D.’s – meaning everyone should still be able to afford to turn on their lights this year!!!

Not only is the in-store shopping experience out of this world, McD’s new and improved website has now launched. Quicker, smoother but still with the amazing prices. Everything is in stock and available for nationwide delivery.

October has been an exciting month for McD’s and it’s about to get even better. Their brand new store, located in Dripsey Co. Cork opened last weekend – with the usual McD’s magic to be expected.

McD’s Loughrea, Galway, Cork and McDs.ie are all fully stocked and items are available for immediate nationwide delivery. With quality, value and impeccable service in mind, McD’s are one of a kind, and they have it all! Shop online or in-store in Loughrea and Galway 7 days a week from 9:30 to 6 or in Cork from Monday to Sat.

McD’s creating magic in every home !

Reember we are live on Fri – McD’s Christmas Store Galway