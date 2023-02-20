Fri – Live from Spar Salthill: On Friday – Ronan Lardner drops out to Spar Salthill, located right on the prom. Spar Salthill are delighted to announce the official launch of their new 9 + 1 Bewleys loyalty card and to announce their partnership with the Just Eat app and delivery service. Join Ronan on The Live Wire on Friday for all the updates and an afternoon of great music and giveaways.

Spar Salthill is open 7am to 10pm seven days a week. They have a full hot and cold deli serving breakfast through to lunch from 7am to 3 pm. Spar Salthill also serve baked goods such as fresh croissants and a variety of other pastries available from 8 am.

Spar Salthill have some everyday meal deals such as

Chicken fillet roll + tayto + can coke €7.50

12/oz pizza + 2 can of coke €10

Breakfast roll (5 items) and a 12oz tea/coffee €6.

They also have a Bewleys ‘bean to cup coffee’ offering that serves barista quality coffee along with tea and hot chocolate.

Spar Salthill have a full spirit wine beer off-licence and stock wines from around the world and local craft beers along with the mainstream lines.

.