Fri – Live from Natural Green Energy Craughwell : Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this Friday when he broadcasts from Natural Green Energy Main Street Craughwell for their 20th birthday celebrations.

All this week Natural Green Energy are running an information week on wood pellet and wood burning stoves, fireplace, electric fires, solar and heating upgrades. Drop into their store for more information, Natural Green Energy will be providing refreshments and giveaways instore every day.

To find out more about Natural Green Energy the premier installers of sustainable heating join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire this Friday 12-3pm.

About Natural Green Energy

Natural Green Energy was founded in 2003 and specialises in the supply and installation of renewable energies including; Wood Pellet Stoves & Boilers, Wood Burning Stoves, Air to Water Heat pumps, Thermodynamic Water Heating Solar & Photovoltaic Solar for power. They also look after all your Plumbing and Heating needs along with Boiler & Heating Controls upgrades.