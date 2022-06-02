Fri – Live from McD’s at Galway Crystal – Join Ronan Lardner on The Live Wire and Marc Roberts this Friday 12-5pm when we broadcast from the incredible McD’s store located on the old Dublin Road Galway at Galway Crystal.

We have fantastic prizes to give away on the day – 2 sets of a Palma 4 seater Dining Set with Parasol.

Summer is here and McD’s have got you covered. From plants to outdoor furniture to barbeques and garden accessories, McD’s is your one stop shop for all things garden.

Garden Season is in full BLOOM at McD’s in both Galway Crystal and Loughrea, who are open 7 days a week from 9:30-6. So this Bank Holiday weekend get yourself into McD’s.

McD’s.ie online store is home to an amazing collection of Garden furniture including Parasols, Gazebos, Egg Chairs, Bistros, Dining and Lounge sets – all in stock and available for immediate delivery nationwide, to all 32 counties, making the outstanding McD’s shopping experience accessible to all.









McD’s is home to one of Ireland’s largest garden centres – so why not get growing. Fill your garden with some of the amazing varieties of plants here at McD’s. There are trolley loads arriving daily. Sow your own fruits or veg., start planting up your own veg boxes and containers, or simply introduce some seasonal colour into your garden with our gorgeous bedding plants. If it’s quality and value you are looking for – then look no further…. McD’s are in full Bloom!.

Call into stores and meet the McD’s Horticulturists who are more than delighted to assist with any of your gardening queries. There is a wealth of knowledge on hand so let’s get you growing this Bank Holiday weekend. If you are looking to inject a little colour into your garden …. Then McD’s is the place to come.

McD’s Galway Crystal is fast becoming one of Ireland’s newest destination spots. Not only does it offer a massive range of plants, trees and flowers, an exquisite range of Garden Furniture and accessories, a visit in-store is an experience like no other with McD’s and its extensive garden centre, the poppy seed restaurant and the original Galway crystal store all under one roof.

So call in-store here at McD’s Galway Crystal or pop in store to McD’s Loughrea and let McD’s help you create magic in your home.

Also this weekend lets wish the team from McD’s all the best as they are flying the flag at the Bloom Festival in Pheonix Park, Dublin – where they are impressively exhibiting their massive range of garden furniture, and online offering – it’s Blooming Incredible!

“McD’s, creating magic in every home”. mcds.ie.

Join us Fri – Live from McD’s at Galway Crystal, old Dublin Road, Galway.