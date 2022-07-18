Fri – Football Preview with St Columba’s Credit Union: It is a big weekend for Galway Football and we are all supporting the maroon and white of Galway.

This Friday night, the Galway Bay FM Sports Team in association with St Columbas Credit Union, will broadcast live an Over the Line All Ireland Football Final Preview with a difference.

Join Gerry Murphy and members of the sports team as they visit fifteen different venues from 7pm to 10pm, each venue representing the home parish of every player on the Galway Football panel.

We will hear from past players, clubmates and family members as the build ramps up for the big day on Sunday in Croke Park when Galway take on Kerry.

Don’t miss the Over the Line All Ireland Football Final Preview on Friday night from 7pm to 10pm, with thanks to St Columbas Credit Union, Mervue, Eyre Square and Oranmore – better together.

